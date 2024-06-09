Police impose traffic restrictions, diversions for swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu

The Krishna district police have imposed traffic diversions and restrictions for the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12.

Traffic moving from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will be diverted via Kathipudi and Ongole. Vehicles coming from Chennai to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Ongole, Repalle, Machilipatnam, Losari Bridge, Narsapuram, Amalapuram and Kakinada, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Vehicles travelling towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Gamon Bridge, Devarapalli, Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopeta and Khammam. Some vehicles will be diverted via Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi, Sattupalli, Khammam, Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Nandigama.

Traffic moving towards Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad have to travel via Nandigama, Madhira, Wyra, Sattupalli, Aswaraopet, Jangareddygudem, Devarapalli and Gamon Bridge. Traffic will also be diverted via Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Eluru Bypass. A few vehicles will be diverted from Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Velagaleru, G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Visakhapatnam.

Vehicular traffic going to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad will be diverted from Vijayawada, Enikepadu, 100 Feet Road, Tadigadapa, Kankipadu, Pamarru, Gudivada and Bhimavaram. Public are requested to cooperate with the police and prevent traffic congestions, the SP said.

