Police identify bodies found in Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

08 June 2021 23:22 IST

The three siblings had allegedly jumped into the river unable to bear their mother’s death

Three bodies found in the Godavari on June 1 were identified by the Rajamahendravaram police on Tuesday as siblings, who had ended their lives in a state of depression after their mother’s death.

The deceased have been identified as Maamidipalli Kannadevi (34), Nagamani (32), and Durga Rao (29) of Kovvuru town in West Godavari district. All of them were unmarried. Their last rites were performed by the police on June 3 after nobody turned up to claim the bodies.

Their mother Manikyam died on May 31 after a prolonged illness in the District Governmrnt Hospital here. None of their relatives, except the family members reportedly turned up for her funeral fearing COVID.

Police said video footage showed that the three siblings had sent their father home and later jumped into the river. The bodies of the trio were found on the banks of the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on June 1. Police performed the last rites after no one claimed the bodies for three days. “The identity of the deceased was traced on Tuesday,” a police officer said.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression can call 94407-96535 or 94407-96502 (Rajamahendravaram City Police) for guidance and counselling.