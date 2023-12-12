Police hold talks with religious groups over dargah reconstruction near Vizianagaram fort

December 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The reconstruction of Hazarat Syed Denka Shawvali Baba Dargah has been going on smoothly at the fort junction in Vizianagaram following the intervention of police officials, who made both Hindu and Muslim leaders to observe restraint and maintain communal harmony in the city.

On the direction of the Superintendent of Police, Two Town sub-inspector N. Vijayanand held meetings with the leaders after objections were raised by RSS leaders, who insisted on shifting the dargah to another place.

The dargah’s khadim Shaik Bahadur said that the structure existed in that place even before the construction of the fort in the year 1713. TDP minority wing State general secretary Khadhar Bhasha said that followers of both Hindu and Muslim religions had been visiting the dargah for many decades. Muslim leaders gave an assurance that they would reconstruct the structure as per the plan approved by the civic authorities.

The police increased security at the structure.