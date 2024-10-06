GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police hold skating marathon to educate Durga temple devotees about cyber offences

Devotees are sensitised to digital arrest, loan apps, fake ED calls, phishing and internet frauds, says Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu

Published - October 06, 2024 08:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Participants of skating marathon carrying awareness posters near the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Participants of skating marathon carrying awareness posters near the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The cybercrime police of the NTR Police Commissionerate organized a skating marathon on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to enlighten the devotees at Kanaka Durga temple on the modus operandi of various cyber offences.

“Skating marathon was conducted to caution the devotees on honeytraps, digital arrest, private loan apps, fake ED and U.S. calls, phishing and internet frauds,” said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

The marathon which began at the Vinayaka temple, passed through the temple toll-gate and Kummaripalem Junction.

Students carrying placards with slogans such as ‘I am a cyber citizen’, ‘Cyber safety starts with you’, ‘Think once click once’, ‘Protect your passwords, protect your life’, ‘Don’t share – Be aware’ and others urged the devotees standing in the darshan queue lines to be wary of cyber fraudsters, Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

The programme was aimed to enlighten the devotees, who came for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, on how the fraudsters were trapping the gullible people online.

Besides, caution boards with different modus operandi of cybercrimes and dos and dont’s were put up at many places in and around the temple to alert the public on online frauds.

“Cyber offences have emerged as a global problem. Creating awareness among different sections of people is the only way to prevent cyber frauds,” said Ravikanth, a youth who participated in the marathon.

The devotees who enjoyed the skating marathon thanked the police for organising such event.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:39 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.