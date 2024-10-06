Police hold skating marathon to educate Durga temple devotees about cyber offences

The cybercrime police of the NTR Police Commissionerate organized a skating marathon on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to enlighten the devotees at Kanaka Durga temple on the modus operandi of various cyber offences.

“Skating marathon was conducted to caution the devotees on honeytraps, digital arrest, private loan apps, fake ED and U.S. calls, phishing and internet frauds,” said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

The marathon which began at the Vinayaka temple, passed through the temple toll-gate and Kummaripalem Junction.

Students carrying placards with slogans such as ‘I am a cyber citizen’, ‘Cyber safety starts with you’, ‘Think once click once’, ‘Protect your passwords, protect your life’, ‘Don’t share – Be aware’ and others urged the devotees standing in the darshan queue lines to be wary of cyber fraudsters, Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

The programme was aimed to enlighten the devotees, who came for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, on how the fraudsters were trapping the gullible people online.

Besides, caution boards with different modus operandi of cybercrimes and dos and dont’s were put up at many places in and around the temple to alert the public on online frauds.

“Cyber offences have emerged as a global problem. Creating awareness among different sections of people is the only way to prevent cyber frauds,” said Ravikanth, a youth who participated in the marathon.

The devotees who enjoyed the skating marathon thanked the police for organising such event.