Police head constable donates for Vijayawada flood relief

G. Sankar Reddy, working as a head constable in the Mahila Police Station, Tirupati, donated Rs.20000 from his personal funds to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to be used for flood relief activities in Vijayawada. He handed over a demand draft drawn on CMRF to the Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, who appreciated him for the gesture.

It may be recalled that Mr. Reddy, who is also the Joint Secretary of Tirupati District Police Association and honorary advisor of State Police Association, had contributed Rs.10000 twice in the past towards flood relief in 2016, and Rs.30000 during the Covid-19 pandemic for providing food to the policemen on duty.

eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.