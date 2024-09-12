GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police head constable donates for Vijayawada flood relief

Published - September 12, 2024 05:58 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

G. Sankar Reddy, working as a head constable in the Mahila Police Station, Tirupati, donated Rs.20000 from his personal funds to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to be used for flood relief activities in Vijayawada. He handed over a demand draft drawn on CMRF to the Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, who appreciated him for the gesture.

It may be recalled that Mr. Reddy, who is also the Joint Secretary of Tirupati District Police Association and honorary advisor of State Police Association, had contributed Rs.10000 twice in the past towards flood relief in 2016, and Rs.30000 during the Covid-19 pandemic for providing food to the policemen on duty.

eom

Published - September 12, 2024 05:58 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.