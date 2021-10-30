Police have to pay for ‘excesses’ meted out to TDP cadre: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu greeting the crowd at a meeting in Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday.

CHITTOOR

30 October 2021 00:22 IST

‘Chief Minister has lost merit to continue in his post’

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed that the police and the official would pay for the ‘excesses’ meted out to his party cadres and sympathisers, when the TDP would come to power.

Expressing high confidence that the TDP would come to power in 2024 elections, Mr. Naidu said, “I appeal to all the like minded people and parties to unite to fight the injustices and atrocities during the YSRCP rule.”

Addressing a public meeting at the RTC bus stand in Kuppam, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP government of misusing the government machinery for political gain.

Alleging that the ruling party had used the official machinery to create disturbances during his visit to Kuppam, Mr Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost merit to continue in his post.

“I am writing down all your (police) wrongs against us (TDP). You have to pay back for each and every atrocity. This is my vow,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP president alleged that the YSRCP government had transformed Vijayawada into a ‘hub of narcotics and left the State at the mercy of liquor mafia’. “When we question these wrongs, the police are prompted to foist false cases against us, harass our party cadres and send them to jails. The TDP is strong with its 70 lakh members. Our cadres can never be cowed down,” he said.

Mr. Naidu criticised the YSRCP government for its decisions pertaining to hike in power tariff, increase in taxes in civic bodies and alleged corruption in housing schemes and MGNREGS works. The government has reneged on it promises made to farmers, he said.

The TDP chief alleged that illegal granite quarries were mushrooming in and around Kuppam. “The YSRCP leaders are now out to grab the assets of the aided schools and colleges. That’s why it has mooted the idea to close them down,” he alleged.

Referring to Kuppam municipality elections, Mr. Naidu appealed to the public to work for the TDP’s victory in all the 25 wards.

“The anti-social elements have entered Kuppam and they are a threat to our peace. Be on guard to thwart their moves,” he told the people.

Former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy, senior TDP leaders from Chittoor district accompanied Mr. Naidu during his visit.