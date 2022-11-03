Police have right to use force if accused does not cooperate during arrest, says CID DIG

ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Crime Investigation Department DIG M. Sunil Kumar Naik on Thursday said the police had the right to use force if the accused failed to cooperate during arrest.

Mr. Naik was referring to the arrest of TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and his son in Anakapalli district earlier in the day.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, Mr. Sunil Kumar said a case had been registered against Mr. Patrudu and his sons Vijay and Rajesh regarding a complaint filed by the Irrigation Department Executive Engineer on September 13.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said as per the complaint filed, Mr. Patrudu, along with his two sons, allegedly encroached up two cents of land belonging to the Irrigation Department.

Mr. Sunil Kumar further said that the accused had forcibly got attestation from an Executive Engineer level officer, and added that a detailed inquiry would be conducted in this regard.

He said that the sign and seal on the NOC were fake. The DIG said cases were registered under IPC Sections 464, 467, 471, and 120B.