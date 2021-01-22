Police have evidence on role of political leaders in temple attacks: DIG

Kala Venkata Rao questioned, not arrested,, says Pala Raju

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG-Technical) G. Pala Raju has said that the police have enough evidence on the involvement of political cadres in the temple attack cases and appealed to the party leaders not to target police personnel individually.

Addressing reporters at the AP Police Headquarters on Thursday, he said the police had investigated the cases of vandalising of idols in the temples in the State in all angles and found the involvement of some persons, who had political background.

“We have scientific evidence against the 15 political leaders arrested in nine idol damaging cases. It is not correct to criticise the investigation officers, who are doing their legitimate duties, in the name of religion, caste and nativity,” the DIG said.

The SIT constituted to probe the attacks on temples is investigating the pending and fresh cases in all aspects, Mr. Pala Raju said.

As regards summoning of former TDP Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao, the DIG clarified that police took Mr. Rao to the station to question him under Section 41 CrPc, in the Ramateertham temple case, and he was not arrested.

‘Protest is a right’

On the protest at the AP Police Headquarters by BJP leaders on Thursday, Mr. Pala Raju said expressing protest is a basic right of every citizen, but the protesters should not create law and order problems and cause inconvenience to any person.

“If there is a law and order problem due to any protest, police will take action as per the law,” Mr. Pala Raju said.

DIG (Law and Order) Rajashekar Babu said the Tirupati police had cancelled permission to the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra planned by the TDP, as the protesters had violated the conditions, which could lead to violence.