Ayyanna Patrudu: Police harassing TDP activists

Senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that the police are behaving like rowdies under the YSRCP rule.

The former MLA of Narsipatnam was in the city on Saturday to visit the accused who reportedly jumped from the second floor of the Narsipatnam Police Station on Friday and undergoing treatment here.

“All the departments have failed under the YSRCP rule, especially the Police Department,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged.

“There was a time when the AP Police had special recognition and fame across the country. But now, the department is being misused by the YSRCP government and is losing its reputation,” the TDP leader observed.

“In many police stations in Visakhapatnam district such as Nathavaram and Narsipatnam, there are incidents of the police using derogatory words against people. Who has given the police the freedom to utter bad words and beat up people? Is this called friendly policing?” Mr. Patrudu questioned. He alleged that the TDP workers and supporters were being harassed in Narsipatnam. “The police are picking up active supporters and booking false cases against them,” he alleged.