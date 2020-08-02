Police go on awareness drive to rein in cybercrime

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2020 23:52 IST

August to be observed as cyber safety month

A sharp rise in cybercrime cases has become a cause for concern among public. Cyber-stalkers have been targeting women, girls and children. Some fraudsters are luring youth by organising online betting and banned games.

In order to check the cybercrimes, the police have been enlightening people on how to avoid landing in the trap of cyber-stalkers and fraudsters.

“Stalkers are trapping women and girls by creating fake IDs and stealing photos and data. They are then blackmailing the victims by threatening to post their personal data on porn sites, reveal it to their family or put it publicly on social media platforms. The criminals are resorting to sexual exploitation and extortion,” said an investigation officer.

‘Need to educate public’

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that people should have awareness about cyber-stalking, bullying, cyber grooming, honeytrap, matrimony phishing and other offences and the ways to protect themselves from such crimes.

A CID team led by Additional DGP P.V. Sunil Kumar had been conducting many awareness programmes and workshops on cybercrime, Mr. Sawang said.

CID Superintendent of Police(cybercrime) G. R. Radhika said cyber offenders were targeting children by sending free games and developing intimacy with them. In some cases, criminals were using children for drug peddling and making them addicted to ganja and other drugs.

“In cyber grooming cases, criminals were filming children in an objectionable manner and sexually exploiting them,” Ms. Radhika said.

“Frauds related to online shopping, jobs and OTP were also high in the State. Fraudsters were resorting to financial crimes by stealing IDs, QR codes, creating fake accounts, impersonation and cloning,” said a cyber expert.

Various events

The CID police, in association with an FM radio channel and a few NGOs will organise a month-long online awareness drive, particularly for women, children and school and college-going girls to help them from falling prey to cyber offenders.

Webinars, workshops, FM radio programmes and competitions will be a part of the drive. Named as eRakshaBandhan, the programme will be conducted from August 3 to 31.

Cyber experts will speak on topics such as cyber bullying and online safety, digital parenting, how to stay safe online in social media groups, cyber crimes against children and women, cyber laws and reporting, online job frauds, online scams, cyber crimes – punishments, virtual cyber security hackathon/ideathon, matrimonial frauds and cyber laws and Acts, said CID DIG Sunil Kumar Naik.

Livestreaming of the programmes would be done every day at 11 a.m. on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HKN13ztEyKg5q8Dcn-LHMQ?view_as=subscriber, Mr. Naik added.