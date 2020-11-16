Police get three-day custodyof suspect in Tejaswani case

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2020

The accused was arrested after discharge from hospital on Nov. 6

The court on Monday granted three days police custody of B. Nagendra Babu, suspect in the murder case of Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswani (22), who was found dead at her residence in the Machavaram police station limits, in the city on October 15.

The Disha Mahila Police, who are investigating the case, filed a petition in the court seeking five-day custody of Nagendra Babu. The court, however, granted custody from November 18 to 20.

A resident of Kristirajupuram in the city, Tejaswani was pursuing engineering in a private college at Bhimavaram in West Godavari. She was murdered at her residence and multiple stab injuries were found on her body. Her alleged boy friend, Nagendra Babu, who too is a resident of Vijayawada, was also found in the same room with bleeding injuries.

Police arrested the suspect on November 6, after he got discharged from Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). The girl’s parents alleged that Nagendra Babu was harassing Tejaswini on the pretext of love and brutally killed her.

However, the suspect said that he married Tejaswini, with whom he had friendship for a few years. As her parents rejected for their marriage, they decided to end their lives in a suicide pact and stabbed themselves, he told the police.

Jagan’s directive

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who enquired about the murder of the student, directed the Disha Mahila Police to take up the case. Police said they would complete investigation and file charge sheet in the court, within 21 days.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita visited Divya Tejaswini’s house, consoled the victim’s parents. The government had sanctioned ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the bereaved family members.

Tejaswini’s parents complained that Nagendra Babu fabricated the ‘suicide pact’ story after killing their daughter brutally. They demanded the government take stern action against the youth.