Police get down to business to impose curfew

Senior officers monitor the situation on first day

The police have started implementing the 18-hour curfew announced by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19.

Officers, right from the rank of IG, DIG, SP came on to the roads and monitored the situation on the first day on Wednesday. They appealed to the public not to come out of their homes unless they had important work.

Barricades were arranged at major junctions and police were seen enforcing the curfew by moving on vehicles and closing shops and other establishments functioning after noon.

“For safety of the force, about 96% of them were vaccinated in State, and necessary protective gears have been provided for them. It’s a challenge for the police to be on roads during the pandemic,” said Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

Nodal officers

Nodal officers had been appointed in all districts to monitor the health condition of the COVID-infected staff and their family members. The nodal officers and the unit doctors would consult the patients online and provide medicines to them. The staff would be posted on duty on a rotation basis, Mr. Sawang said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu visited Benz Circle, Police Control Room and other junctions on M.G. Road and monitored the curfew. “I request the public not to come out of houses during curfew, and cooperate the government to prevent the second wave of COVID,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

“Security has been deployed on the border check posts in Nellore, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and other districts,” said a senior police officer.

“We sealed the State borders at Jeelugumilli, Jaggaiahpeta and Yetapaka in West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari districts, and vehicles which are exempted during curfew period are allowed into the State,” Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said.

Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said policemen who had comorbidities were posted in stations, and the remaining were on curfew duty.

West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik said barricades had been arranged at the junctions in Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Ganapavaram, Penugonda, Bhimavaram, Palakoderu, Polavaram, Kovvur, Chintalapudi, Penugonda, Velerupadu and other places.

“Doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, pregnant woman, patients and others working in emergency services are requested to carry ID cards or relevant documents, when they come out during curfew,” Mr. Naik said.