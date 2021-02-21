Police geared up for forthcoming municipal polls, says DGP

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has said that the Police Department is geared up to ensure incident-free elections for the municipal corporations and municipalities scheduled to be held on March 10.
The DGP inspected the polling centre of gram panchayat election at Saripalle village in Pendurthi mandal in the district on Sunday. He interacted with a few voters and staff working at the centre and enquired about the arrangements.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Sawang lauded the police personnel in conducting the four phases of gram panchayat polls in a peaceful manner. The State witnessed a very few incidents of disturbances during the panchayat polls, he said and attributed it to the prompt response of the police personnel.
Mr. Sawang said that the police handled stray incidents professionally and brought the situation under control. Action was initiated against troublemakers in a few areas, he added. Describing voting as a fundamental right of citizens in a democracy, he expressed satisfaction at the huge turnout of voters, especially women, elderly persons and differently-abled, in North Andhra districts
Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi accompanied the DGP during his visit to the polling stations.
