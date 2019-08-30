Police gear up for Panchayat Secretariat examinations in Krishna

The Krishna district police have geared up to provide all services to conduct the examinations to fill various posts in the Village Secretariats, deploying 840 personnel apart from setting help desks at the bus stops and railway stations. At least 54,000 candidates are likely to appear for the examinations scheduled to be held in 201 centres between September 1 and 8 in the district.

In a review meeting held here on Friday, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that special teams would be deployed in the 45 routes through which the examination papers would be transported to the examination centres.

“Special care will be taken to address the grievances of the women candidates. Dial 100 services will also respond to the queries pertaining to the Village Secretariat examinations,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu. The police also installed CC Cameras at the examination centres and strongrooms. A good number of women police have also been drawn up to deploy at the examination centres and the help desks.