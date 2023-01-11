ADVERTISEMENT

Police gear up for enforcing ban on cockfights during Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh

January 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

680 persons with a history of organising cockfights have been bound over under Section 110 of Cr.PC in Krishna district; 1,100 knives and 70 roosters have been seized

Tharun Boda

The Police Department has deployed 13 special squads to take immediate action against the people involved in cockfights. | Photo Credit: File photo

With the Sankranti festival around the corner, cockfight organisers with the alleged backing of political parties are gearing up to host the banned traditional sport in Krishna and NTR districts. The police are gearing up to enforce the ban on cockfights.

According to the Supreme Court orders, cockfights with or without the use of knives attached to the legs of the birds is considered cruelty against animals and any such sport is banned in Andhra Pradesh.

On the sidelines of Sankranti celebrations hosted by political parties, cockfights are organised every year in open fields in the rural areas. In an attempt to enforce the ban, the Krishna district police have put bind-over cases against 680 persons in the past 15 days.

“The police are rigorously enforcing any activity related to cockfights in the district. In total, 680 persons who have a history of organising cockfights have been bound over under the Section 110 of the Cr.PC in the past 15 days,” Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua told The Hindu.

Mr. Joshua said that the properties and bank accounts of the bound-over offenders would be attached if they are found involved in organising cockfights. They will forfeit their properties and bank accounts, he said.

The SP said that more than 1,100 knives used in cockfights and two foundries that make the knives had been seized, in addition to the seizure of about 70 roosters.

He further said that no activity related to cockfight had been reported so far this year and that the department had deployed 13 special squads to take immediate action against the persons involved in cockfights.

In the NTR district too, the police are enforcing the ban on cockfights.

