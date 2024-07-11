Police fully geared up for Gugudu Brahmotsavam, says Anantapur SP

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali ordered the implementation of various measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Gugudu Brahmotsavam in Narpala mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gugudu Kullaya Swamy Brahmotsavam began on July 7 and is scheduled to continue till July 19. In line with this, the SP on Thursday visited Gugudu village to oversee the security arrangements and to ensure that devotees can partake in the Brahmotsavam without any disruptions.

Given the anticipated influx of thousands of devotees during the ‘Pedda Sarigetti’ and ‘Jaladhi’ rituals as part of the Brahmotsavam, the authorities underlined the need for appropriate security measures. Sri Kullaya Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy temples in Gugudu village are known for their importance among the devotees of the combined Anantapur district. The SP conducted special pujas at the temples and then inspected the vicinity, including the security arrangements, barricades, fire pits, police pickets, roads, and parking lots in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Gugudu Brahmotsavam. Additional forces, including personnel from the district headquarters, local police, and special party will be deployed to oversee security,” the SP said.

Ms. Sali said that as many as 25 CCTVs are operational in Gugudu and a command control centre has been set up for digital surveillance. Regular instructions and alerts will be communicated through the public addressing system and special teams will be deployed to address any issues promptly, she said.

“To ensure the safety and security of devotees, women staff will be on duty round-the-clock, with a specific focus on women and children. Crime prevention units will be deployed to deter pickpocketing, theft and other criminal activities,” the SP said, seeking cooperation of the village community and devotees. Deputy SP (Anantapur Rural) B.V. Shiva Reddy, Narpala Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajasekhar Reddy and other officials accompanied the SP during the inspections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.