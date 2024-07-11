GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police fully geared up for Gugudu Brahmotsavam, says Anantapur SP

The festival began on July 7 and is scheduled to continue till July 19; additional forces, including personnel from the district headquarters, local police and special party will be deployed to oversee security, says Gowthami Sali

Published - July 11, 2024 07:28 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
SP Gowthami Sali inspecting the security arrangements for the annual Gugudu Brahmotsavam near Narpala in Anantapur district on Thursday.

SP Gowthami Sali inspecting the security arrangements for the annual Gugudu Brahmotsavam near Narpala in Anantapur district on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali ordered the implementation of various measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Gugudu Brahmotsavam in Narpala mandal.

The Gugudu Kullaya Swamy Brahmotsavam began on July 7 and is scheduled to continue till July 19. In line with this, the SP on Thursday visited Gugudu village to oversee the security arrangements and to ensure that devotees can partake in the Brahmotsavam without any disruptions.

Given the anticipated influx of thousands of devotees during the ‘Pedda Sarigetti’ and ‘Jaladhi’ rituals as part of the Brahmotsavam, the authorities underlined the need for appropriate security measures. Sri Kullaya Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy temples in Gugudu village are known for their importance among the devotees of the combined Anantapur district. The SP conducted special pujas at the temples and then inspected the vicinity, including the security arrangements, barricades, fire pits, police pickets, roads, and parking lots in the village.

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Gugudu Brahmotsavam. Additional forces, including personnel from the district headquarters, local police, and special party will be deployed to oversee security,” the SP said.

Ms. Sali said that as many as 25 CCTVs are operational in Gugudu and a command control centre has been set up for digital surveillance. Regular instructions and alerts will be communicated through the public addressing system and special teams will be deployed to address any issues promptly, she said.

“To ensure the safety and security of devotees, women staff will be on duty round-the-clock, with a specific focus on women and children. Crime prevention units will be deployed to deter pickpocketing, theft and other criminal activities,” the SP said, seeking cooperation of the village community and devotees. Deputy SP (Anantapur Rural) B.V. Shiva Reddy, Narpala Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajasekhar Reddy and other officials accompanied the SP during the inspections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.