Police from 5 districts deployedfor Tungabhadra Pushkaram

KURNOOL

19 November 2020 00:55 IST

Safety of devotees will be given top priority and will ensure everyone visiting the Pushkar Ghats during the Tungabhadra Pushkaram from November 20 to December 1 adhered to COVID-19 norms for smooth conduct of the religious fare, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said on Wednesday.

As part of inspecting various ghats in the districts, the SP along with trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore inspected arrangements at Naguladinne, Guruzala, and Ramalingeswara Pushkar Ghats in Yemignur constituency and ensured proper barricading was done. Parking lots have been designed and basic amenities set up close to the ghats.

Mr. Fakkeerappa said in all 5,000 police personnel, including those from Andhra Pradesh Special Police, would be deployed at the 23 ghats prepared for the Tungabhadra Pushkaram, who come from Anantapur, Chittoor, Prakasam and Kadapa in addition to the local force from Kurnool district.

Among the security staff to be deployed are nine special parties (450 personnel), 927 constables, and 413 ASIs. In all, 84 women police personnel would keep a watch at the ghats and supervising all these personnel would be three Additional SPs, 14 DSPs, 46 Circle Inspectors, and 99 Sub-Inspectors.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will review on Thursday the readiness of the district administration and police personnel with regard to the conduct of the Pushkaram from November 20. The Chief Minister will participate in the rituals at Sankal Bagh ghat in Kurnool on Friday afternoon.