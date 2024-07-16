GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police form special teams to nab suspect in Chebrolu girl’s death

The body of the Class VIII student was reportedly found in the house of a gas cylinder delivery boy in the village

Published - July 16, 2024 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Tenali police in Guntur district have formed special teams to nab the man wanted in the suspicious death of a 13-year-old girl in Kothareddypalem village of Chebrolu mandal.

The suspect, identified as Nagaraju, is absconding ever since the body of the girl was found under suspicious circumstances at his residence in the village, said investigating officers. Nagaraju works as an LPG cylinder delivery boy in the village.

“The girl who left home for school was found dead at Nagaraju’s house. We formed special teams to nab the suspect in the case,” Tenali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Ramesh told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family after post-mortem on Tuesday. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We have recorded the statements of the deceased’s classmates and have commenced an investigation,” the DSP said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police / murder / children / sexual assault & rape

