Police force deployed ahead of ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ in Vijayawada

Even as employees’ committee reportedly called off the agitation, the NTR Police Commissionerate deployed forces as precautionary measure

August 18, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel standing guard at the Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO 

Police force has been deployed at various junctions in the city in view of the ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ call given by the Vidyut Outsourcing Employees’ Struggle Committee, on August 17 (Thursday).

The outsourcing employees of the AP-Transco have given a call to lay siege to the Vidyut Soudha at Gunadala and stage a dharna, demanding solutions to their long-pending demands.

Even as the employees’ committee reportedly called off the proposed agitation after the government announced a hike in their salaries, the NTR Police Commissionerate deployed forces as a precautionary measure.

Special police parties have been deployed at Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu, Ramesh Hospital Junction, Sunnam Battilu and other junctions, a police officials said.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata already warned of enforcing the Essential Serivces Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the employees if they participated in the dharna.

