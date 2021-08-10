Police foils TDP Scheduled Castes Cell leaders ‘Pratighatana’

VIJAYAWADA:

10 August 2021 15:20 IST

A few leaders were kept under house surveillance as a precautionary measure.

The police on Tuesday, foiled the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders ‘Pratighatana Rally’, proposed by the party’s Scheduled Castes (SC) Cell in the city.

Alleging that injustice was being done to Scheduled Castes in the State, the leaders plan to organise ‘Pratighatana Rally’ from Gymkhana Grounds to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, via, Lenin Centre and Eluru Road.

The organisers applied for police permission, which was rejected. Police clarified that permission was not given to the SC Cell leaders to organise rally on the busy Eluru Road and other junctions due to COVID-19 protocol.

