Police foil Youth Congress leader’s fast

Police shifting Youth Congress leader Sripathi Satish to hospital in Ongole on Friday.

Police shifting Youth Congress leader Sripathi Satish to hospital in Ongole on Friday.

The Prakasam police foiled the fast of district Youth Congress president Sripathi Satish and shifted him to the Government General Hospital here on Friday.

Mr. Satish had been on fast for the last couple of days seeking that the capital be established in the district.

“Mr. Satish has been shifted to the hospital in view of his deteriorating health condition,” the II Town police said.

Mr. Satish urged the YSRCP MLAs from the district to convince Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee.

After an elaborate exercise, the committee constituted by the Centre had suggested that the capital be located in the Donakaonda region, he pointed out.

People of Prakasam district had nothing to cheer with the announcement of the three capitals plan, he observed.

“It is unfortunate that the YSRCP legislators have failed to protect the interests of the most backward district,” he alleged.

