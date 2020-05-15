Andhra Pradesh

Police foil TDP team’svisit to mangrove site

Will submit report to high command: Chinarajappa

Police on Friday foiled a TDP fact-finding team’s bid to enter the Kakinada mangrove site which is proposed to be spared for the housing purpose. The team consisted of Peddapuram MLA Chinarajappa, senior leaders Pitani Satyanarayana, K.S. Jawahar and former Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkata Ramana.

On Friday morning, hundreds of locals, reportedly beneficiaries of the housing scheme, thronged the site, escalating the tension in the area.

Police deployed in strength in the area defused the situation by persuading the TDP leaders to drop their plan.

Later, Mr. Chinarajappa told newsmen that the team would submit a report on “the destruction” of the above 100-acre site to the party high command. “The report will be prepared based on field observations by experts, local communities, and activists for further course of the fight to stop the destruction,” he added.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT)constituted an expert committee to prepare a report on the alleged destruction of the mangrove cover based on satellite mapping evidence. The committee is expected to submit its report to the NGT by August.

