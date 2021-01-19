Andhra Pradesh

Police foil TDP leader’s hunger strike plan, take him into custody

Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao being taken to police station, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.  

Police took former Irrigation Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao into custody when the latter tried to observe hunger strike protesting against the remarks made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani).

A couple of days ago, the Minister had slammed the TDP leader for making allegations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and dared him to share a platform with him to discuss development works.

Alleging that Mr. Nani made derogatory remarks against him, the former Minister announced that he would go on a one-day hunger strike at NTR statue in Gollapudi on Tuesday.

“Mr. Rao violated the prohibitory orders. He and a few of his followers were taken into custody to prevent any untoward incident,” a police official said.

