Police foil sugarcane ryots’ bid to take up padayatra

VIZIANAGARAM

16 November 2021 00:16 IST

Police personnel foiled the bid of farmers to take up a padayatra from Bhimasingi sugar factory to the Collector’s office on Monday.

The police did not allow the sugarcane farmers to gather at villages, saying that the government had not given permission for any kind of agitations.

CPI(M) district secretary and vice-president of Zilla Rythu Sangham Tammineni Suryanarayana, leaders Challa Jagan, Venkata Rao and others alleged that the government was not allowing peaceful protests also over the sugarcane farmers’ issue.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Suryanarayana said that the sugarcane farmers were in a confused state with no sign of revival of the Bhimasingi sugar factory. They said that the government misled the farmers by saying that the factory would reopen after renovation.

In a separate press release, Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji alleged that the government was least bothered about the revival of many closed sugar factories of the North Andhra region. “The government had earlier appointed a sub-committee with Ministers. Its report has not yet been revealed. The farmers are worried about their future due to the lack of clarity on crushing of sugarcane,” he added.