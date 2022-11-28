Police foil protest plan by ST student organisations in Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

The organisations are opposing the proposed inclusion of some castes in ST list

Sambasiva Rao M.

Police personnel keep a vigil at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office entrance road at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

 

The police beefed up security as various student organisations of Scheduled Tribes gave a protest call and Chalo CM Camp Office programme on Monday, opposing the proposal to include certain castes into ST. But, no protests took place at Tadepalli due to heavy police deployment.

The police screened each and every person and vehicle on the national highway at Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Kaza toll plaza and even at Kakani. As part of strengthening the security, the police posted additional forces at the CM camp office at Tadepalli and other important places.

Speaking to The Hindu, J. Rambabu, DSP, North Sub-Division, said that they diverted the vehicles but not restricted their movement. 

The State government had appointed a one-man commission headed by Samuel Anand Kumar, a retired IAS officer, to study the merger of Bento Oriya, Valmiki and Boya communities into the list of Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh last month.  

Members of these communites have been demanding merger into ST list for the last 40 years, observed V.N.V.K. Sastry, an expert in tribal issues and a retired Director of Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute, Tribal Welfare Department, Govt of A.P., while speaking with The Hindu over phone.

He explained that, “There are many discussions and debates going on about it. Agency areas like forest and hills are different from the rest of the areas. The characteristics of tribals do not appear in these communities, as they live in plain lands. That would be the major difference apart from certain cultural and marriage aspects.”  

