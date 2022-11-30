Police foil protest of United Teachers Front members at Dharna Chowk

November 30, 2022 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A few members of the UTF were taken into preventive custody.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Tension prevailed at Dharna Chowk when the members of United Teachers Front (UTF) gathered to stage a protest demanding scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and other demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

UTF called for a Statewide dharna in Vijayawada on November 30 to press their demands. Teachers from all over the State planned to participate in the protest.

Police mobilised additional forces at dharna chowk to prevent any untoward incidents. They stopped the UTF members and foiled the protest. A few members of the UTF were taken into preventive custody. Leaders of the organisation raised slogans demanding that the government solve their demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US