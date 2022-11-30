  1. EPaper
Police foil protest of United Teachers Front members at Dharna Chowk

A few members of the UTF were taken into preventive custody.

November 30, 2022 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Tension prevailed at Dharna Chowk when the members of United Teachers Front (UTF) gathered to stage a protest demanding scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and other demands.

UTF called for a Statewide dharna in Vijayawada on November 30 to press their demands. Teachers from all over the State planned to participate in the protest.

Police mobilised additional forces at dharna chowk to prevent any untoward incidents. They stopped the UTF members and foiled the protest. A few members of the UTF were taken into preventive custody. Leaders of the organisation raised slogans demanding that the government solve their demands.

