Police foil protest by students, AISF and parents’ association members over Gudlavalleru college row

Protestors demand constitution of a judicial committee to probe the issue of hidden cameras on Gudlavalleru Engineering College campus, stringent punishment to the guilty

Published - September 03, 2024 11:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the All India Student Federation (AISF) and members of the Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh led a protest by students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College on Tuesday, September 3. They demanded the constitution of a judicial committee to probe the row over hidden cameras on the college campus and hand out stringent punishment to those found guilty.

The police foiled their attempt to stage a protest at the Dharna Chowk, and the protestors shifted to Dasari Nagabhushana Rao Amar Bhavan. The state secretary of the Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh, G. Eeswaraiah, slammed the Police Department for “their utter failure to initiate action against those responsible for installing hidden cameras in the girls’ washroom on the college campus”.

Lokesh faulted

He also faulted the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh for saying that no such incident occurred in the college.

Mr. Eeswaraiah said the Minister’s statement would be tantamount to “extending tacit support to the culprits.” He asked why the students would hit the roads if no such incident had occurred on their college premises.

He said the parents wanted the government to constitute a fact-finding committee and take immediate measures to prevent the issue from being politicised.

