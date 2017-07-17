Police foil opposition parties’ march to Devarapalli

Tension prevailed for some time as the police foiled a march by activists of the YSR Congress and the CPI(M) to Devarapalli, near Parchur, in support of the displaced Dalits on Sunday.

Prakasam district president of the YSRC Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ongole secretary of the CPI(M) G.V. Konda Reddy were placed under house arrest here.

Over 40 leaders of both the parties were detained at different places as they proceeded to Devarapalli, where 39 Dalit families had launched a struggle for restoration of government waste land given to them in the 1970s for undergoing family planning operations.

In the last two years, the Dalits were prevented from cultivating the land as it had been classified in revenue records as ‘Kunta Poramboke’. Those taken into preventive custody included YSRC Parchur Assembly constituency in charge Gotipatti Bharat, All-India Agricultural Workers’ Union district secretary K. Anjaneyulu, and CITU district general secretary Ch. Srinivasa Rao. Security had been beefed up at Devarapalli and its surroundings to prevent any untoward incident, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said, adding that the situation in the village was peaceful.

‘Resolve issue by July 29’

Condemning the detention of the leaders, CPI(M) district secretary P. Anjaneyulu said it was unfortunate that the government, instead of amicably resolving the issue, was trying to suppress the struggle by using the police.

“We will not be cowed down by such arrests. We will stand by the Dalits till they are given back the land in their possession,” he added. “If the issue is unresolved by July 29, we will enter the land and begin cultivation,” he threatened.