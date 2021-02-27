Police foil NH blockade, arrest CITU leaders

They were agitating against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Twenty CITU leaders including its State vice-president D. Govinda Rao were arrested forcibly at Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Friday when they were staging a rasta roko as part of a Statewide agitation against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

There was a tussle between CITU leaders and police personnel as the trade union insisted on conducting a blockade of the national highway between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam to draw the attention of people over the proposed privatisation of the plant.

“Hundreds of people of Srikakulam district were also employed at VSP which was established after the sacrifice of 32 persons. The Union Government, which failed to ensure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, is trying to privatise important industries. All the people of the State should react strongly over this issue,” Mr. Govinda Rao said.

CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao and Ch. Ammannaidu were among those arrested during the protest.