Police foil kidnap bid, trader’s family rescued

Two held, search on for six more accused

The Chintalapudi police rescued a garments trader, Shiva Prasad, and his family members, and arrested two suspected kidnappers of Hyderabad. Six more involved in the crime are yet to be arrested.

Shiva Prasad, an APSP constable of Kakinada, resigned from his job eight years ago and started a textiles showroom in Malaysia. He reportedly purchased stocks worth about ₹1.5 crore, but reportedly failed to pay the money to the traders, said West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik.

After repeated reminders, the traders filed a case against Shiva Prasad in Kushaiguda police station in Hyderabad, which is under investigation. Shiva Prasad was reportedly evading the traders since a few months. Kovvur DSP B. Srinath said on knowing that the Malaysian garment trader was staying with his family at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, a few textile traders came to Tadepalligudem on Wednesday night and picked up Shiva Prasad, his wife and daughter and allegedly beat them.

When the vehicle reached Dharmajigudem on Thursday, Shiva Prasad managed to escape and approached the Chintalapudi police.

Tadepalligudem Town Circle Inspector A. Raghu said a case had been registered against the kidnappers and two persons were taken into custody.

Mr. Naik that a case under Section 363 IPC (kidnap), Section 339 (wrongful confinement), Section 364 (A) (kidnap for ransom) and Section 384 (extortion) has been registered against the accused.

“Eight persons resorted to the kidnap. Police have launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused,” the SP said.