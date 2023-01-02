ADVERTISEMENT

Police foil Kapu leader Harirama Jogaiah’s fast-unto-death; admit him to hospital

January 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ELURU

The former MP had planned his protest demanding 5% quota for Kapus

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

Former MP and Kapu leader Ch. Harirama Jogaiah was forcibly admitted to government hospital by the police to foil his bid to fast-unto-death for reservation for the Kapu community.

Around midnight of January 1, the Bhimavaram district police forcibly took him to the hospital in Eluru to prevent him from launching the fast-unto-death protest which was schedule on January 1 in Palakollu town.

In December 2022, the 86-year-old Kapu leader had given a deadline to the State government to announce 5% reservation for the Kapu community and threatened to launch the fast-unto-death if there was no response from the State government by December 31.

Meanwhile, the Bhimavaram police attempted to convince Mr. Jogaiah to withdraw his protest citing his age and health condition, but in vain.

According to the Bhimavaram and Eluru districts police, Mr. Jogaiah was admitted to the government hospital on the night of January 1 to prevent his protest.

On Monday, former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar was prevented by the police from meeting Mr. Jogaiah in the hospital in Eluru.

