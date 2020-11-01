Police foil ‘Jail Bharo’, many TDP leaders kept under house arrest

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2020 01:17 IST

Police deployed heavy forces at Prakasam Barrage and on all other roads leading to Guntur district, in wake of the ‘Jail Bharo’ call given by Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday, protesting against the handcuffing to the farmers by Guntur Rural police recently.

The police intensified vehicle check-ups on the National Highways and on West Godavari and Krishna district borders, and stopped the Opposition party leaders from entering Guntur district.

At some places, the TDP leaders entered into an argument with the police and questioned on the police action. They criticised the government for putting handcuffs to the ryots and treating them as hardcore criminals.

In Krishna district, police former MLAs and MLCs when they tried to proceed towards Mandadam, Thullur and other places in Guntur district. Some leaders were kept under house arrest in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Eluru, Bhimavaram and other places.

Police shifted a few leaders to the station and took them into preventive custody. Officers said that there was no permission to ‘Jail Bharo’ and there was information on possible violence in the State.

Protesting the house and preventive arrests, the TDP leaders raised slogans against the government and came down heavily on the government for trying to suppress the agitations with police forces and arrests.