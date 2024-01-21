Police foil indefinite fast of ‘Kodi-Kathi’ Srinu’s family members in Vijayawada

January 21, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The police on January 21 foiled the indefinite fast of J. Savitri and J. Subba Raju, the mother and brother of J. Srinivas, alias ‘Kodi-Kathi’ Srinu, and shifted them to hospital amidst resistance from activists of various organisations.

They had been fasting since January 18 demanding that Srinivas be granted bail in the case pertaining to the alleged attack on Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, then leader of the Opposition, in the run-up to the elections in 2019 at the Visakhapatnam airport. Srinu had since been lodged in jail pending trial.

“We have shifted them to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) as their health condition deteriorated,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.