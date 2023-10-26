HamberMenu
Police foil CPI(M) protest against incomplete Gunadala flyover

YSRCP govt. failed to keep its promise of completing the flyover, causing severe inconvenience to the residents of the locality, say activists

October 26, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) activists staging a demonstration near the Gunadala flyover in Vijayawada on Thursday.

CPI(M) activists staging a demonstration near the Gunadala flyover in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

People continue to face woes due to delay in resumption of construction work on the 1.2 km Gunadala flyover in Vijayawada.

The flyover, near Don Bosco School, connecting Gunadala to Eluru road, began 14 years ago. But it has been pending since then due to various reasons, leading to traffic congestion on the three bridges passing over Eluru and Ryves canals and Budameru rivulet, many felt.

The residents of Prakash Nagar, Lenin Nagar and other areas complained that in the absence of a bridge they had to cross a railway track where traffic gets halted for more than 30 minutes.

“There are four schools in this area. Children from Gunadala Centre and Sai Nagar study in these schools. For people coming from these areas, the main entrance is the railway gate. Traffic congestion has become an everyday issue for us. Much of the traffic can be diverted via the flyover if it is completed,” said Sarveswara Rao, a resident.

“Thousands of people, most of them labourers, use this stretch of road that goes across the two canals and the rivulet. Despite repeated pleas, the government has not taken any step to resolve our issues,” a shopkeeper said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) activists’ ‘mahadharna’ demanding completion of the flyover, was foiled after the party leader Ch. Babu Rao and others were whisked away by the police on Thursday (October 26).

Police officers said the activists did not have permission for the demonstration. Fifteen activists were detained during the demonstration.

The activists said the YSRCP government reneged on its promise of completing the construction of the flyover. As of now, only a few pillars, less than six, have been constructed.

