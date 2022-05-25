Andhra Pradesh: Police foil ‘Chalo Ravulapalem’, arrest 54

The police outnumbered the protesters and foiled their bid to enter Ravulapalem

The police outnumbered the protesters and foiled their bid to enter Ravulapalem

The police on Wednesday arrested over 54 protesters and foiled bid to take out a march, titled Chalo Ravulapalem’, by various groups against the proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. All of them were picked up in and around Ravulapalem town in Konaseema district.

The call for Chalo Ravulapalem on Wednesday evoked poor response as police outnumbered the protesters and prevented them from gaining entry into Ravulapalem.

East Godavari SP Aiswarya Rastogi was deputed to tackle the Chalo Ravulapalem march as part of the police strategy to prevent any untoward incident over the renaming proposal on Wednesday.

On alert

“We have been on the alert about the movements of the protesters on being learnt about the ‘Chalo Ravulapalem’ march. We have arrested 54 persons who reportedly participated in the march in and around the Ravulapalem area. They have been found violating Section 144 that is in the force”, Mr. Rastogi said.

“One among a group of four protesters threw a stone at us on Wednesday evening, but we escaped. It was a sporadic incident and cannot be termed as ‘stone-pelting’. The group of four has been arrested,” added Mr. Rastogi.