Police foil ‘Chalo CM’s Camp Office’ proposed by Jai Bharat National Party leaders

Security forces prevented Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana, general secretary P. Rama Rao, leader Chalasani Srinivas and took them into custody.

March 01, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police took the leaders of Jai Bharat National Party, when they tried to organise ‘Chalo Chief Minister’s Camp Office’, demanding Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh is not a closed chapter, says V.V. Lakshminarayana

Security forces prevented Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana, general secretary P. Rama Rao, leader Chalasani Srinivas and took them into custody on March 1.

The protestors demanded that the ruling YSR Congress Party Parliament Members raise the SCS issue with the Centre and render justice to the State.

Sharmila accuses Jagan of adopting double standards on Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana appealed to the YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam, CPI, CPI (M) and Jana Sena Party leaders to lead a delegation to Delhi to achieve SCS.

Leaders of CPI and various students unions participated in the protest. Police arranged barricades at various places in Tadepalli, enroute the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

