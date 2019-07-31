Police foil ‘Chalo Assembly’ march by MRPS

Police foiled the ‘Chalo Assembly’ march, planned by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi on Tuesday in protest against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement on categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

Police arranged many check posts in Krishna and Guntur districts and prevented MRPS activists from heading towards the Assembly. Police also conducted checks at bus and railway stations and took many activists into preventive custody in Krishna district, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate area and in Guntur district.

Check-posts were set up at Prakasam Barrage, Tadepalli, Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi and other points. There was no permission for MRPS protest and Section 144 is under force, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar.

Police stopped APSRTC bus services to the Assembly as a preventive measure. Police conducted vehicle checks and verified the ID cards of the persons entering the capital area.

Later, the activists climbed a water tank at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and staged a protest against the comments of the Chief Minister on SC categorisation.