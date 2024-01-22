Police foil ‘Chalo Assembly’ march by Anganwadi workers in Vijayawada

January 22, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police foiled the indefinite fast of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the wee hours on January 22. The Anganwadi workers were observing a fast for the last five days demanding the authorities to fulfill their 11-point charter of demands.

About 1.06 lakh workers and helpers, who were observing the strike since December 12, 2023, launched fast-unto-death on January 17.

Police entered the fasting camp at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada and shifted the fasting Anganwadi leaders and workers from the camp. The Police also removed the tents. The operation was completed in just a couple of minutes.

“A contingent of police barged into the fasting camp around 3 a.m., bundled us into their vehicles and collapsed the tents. We were shifted to Machilipatnam,” said AP Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State vice-president G. Bharathi, who was one among the fasting leaders.

To prevent the ‘Chalo Assembly and Tadepalli’, Police forces, particularly the women teams, were deployed at bus stands and railway stations.

The APSP and Quick Response Teams (QRT) were positioned on the Prakasam barrage to prevent the Anganwadi workers from marching towards Chief Minister’s Camp Office located in Tadepalli.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of many police stations served notices on the Anganwadi workers directing them not to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’, which has no permission.

Police reportedly snatched the camera of a photographer of a Telugu daily and attacked him, when he tried to capture the arrests at the Dharna Chowk.

Anganwadi workers taken into custody across AP

Meanwhile, Police took into custody some thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers in all districts at bus stands and railway stations around Jan. 21 midnight, when they tried to reach Vijayawada.

Heated arguments ensued between the Police and the Anganwadi workers, when the Police forcibly shifted them to the nearby stations in Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts. In some places, the Anganwadi workers and helpers staged a sit-in in the bus and railway stations and expressed their protest against the attitude of the government.

Huge police forces were deployed on BRTS Road, in Vijayawada, as a precautionary measure.

