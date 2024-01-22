GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police foil ‘Chalo Assembly’ march by Anganwadi workers in Vijayawada

Police shift the protesting Anganwadi workers from their protest site in Vijayawada

January 22, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Anganwadi workers shout slogans as they were taken from their protest site by the Police on January 22, 2024.

Anganwadi workers shout slogans as they were taken from their protest site by the Police on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: GN Rao

Police foiled the indefinite fast of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the wee hours on January 22. The Anganwadi workers were observing a fast for the last five days demanding the authorities to fulfill their 11-point charter of demands.

About 1.06 lakh workers and helpers, who were observing the strike since December 12, 2023, launched fast-unto-death on January 17.

Police entered the fasting camp at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada and shifted the fasting Anganwadi leaders and workers from the camp. The Police also removed the tents. The operation was completed in just a couple of minutes.

“A contingent of police barged into the fasting camp around 3 a.m., bundled us into their vehicles and collapsed the tents. We were shifted to Machilipatnam,” said AP Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State vice-president G. Bharathi, who was one among the fasting leaders.

To prevent the ‘Chalo Assembly and Tadepalli’, Police forces, particularly the women teams, were deployed at bus stands and railway stations.

Anganwadi workers are striking in Andhra Pradesh as they demand better pay, medical leaves and retirement benefits. File

Anganwadi workers are striking in Andhra Pradesh as they demand better pay, medical leaves and retirement benefits. File | Photo Credit: GN Rao

The APSP and Quick Response Teams (QRT) were positioned on the Prakasam barrage to prevent the Anganwadi workers from marching towards Chief Minister’s Camp Office located in Tadepalli.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of many police stations served notices on the Anganwadi workers directing them not to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada and Tadepalli’, which has no permission.

Police reportedly snatched the camera of a photographer of a Telugu daily and attacked him, when he tried to capture the arrests at the Dharna Chowk.

Anganwadi workers taken into custody across AP

Meanwhile, Police took into custody some thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers in all districts at bus stands and railway stations around Jan. 21 midnight, when they tried to reach Vijayawada.

Heated arguments ensued between the Police and the Anganwadi workers, when the Police forcibly shifted them to the nearby stations in Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts. In some places, the Anganwadi workers and helpers staged a sit-in in the bus and railway stations and expressed their protest against the attitude of the government.

Huge police forces were deployed on BRTS Road, in Vijayawada, as a precautionary measure.

Related Topics

strike / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.