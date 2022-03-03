Police foil ‘Chalo Andhra University’, arrest scores of protesters in Vizag

They are up in arms against the Vice-Chancellor for ‘turning the campus into a hub of the ruling YSRCP’

Police preventing the activists of various political parties and student unions from entering the AU campus, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

They are up in arms against the Vice-Chancellor for ‘turning the campus into a hub of the ruling YSRCP’

A large number of protesters from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), activists of student unions, and members of the Andhra University Alumni Association who descended on the university campus to take part in the ‘Chalo Andhra University’ programme were arrested by the police here on Thursday.

The protesters have been agitating for the last few days against Andhra University Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy “for committing irregularities and turning the campus into a political hub of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Activists of the Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF), who took out a two-wheeler rally near the AU South campus, too were arrested. The JSP activists were arrested near the engineering college campus gate.

Members of the AISF, supported by the TDP leaders, who assembled near the campus to take out a rally were also arrested. Earlier, several TDP and JSP leaders were detained at their homes by the police.

Anticipating a law and order issue, a large number of police personnel drawn from L&O and traffic wings, were deployed both inside and outside the campus.

The police closed all the gates and did not allow outsiders into the campus. Staff members and students with valid ID cards alone were allowed.

Addressing the media, former TDP MLA and party president for the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Prof. Prasad Reddy had converted the university into ruling a YSRCP office. He condemned the conduct of birthday celebrations of the YSRCP leaders on the campus. “Such activities should be stopped immediately. The university should be retained as a centre for academics. It should not be turned into a hub for political activities,” he said.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao was placed under house arrest.

Police preventing the JSP activists from barging into the Andhra University engineering block, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

JSP leader Kona Tata Rao demanded that the Vice-Chancellor be recalled. He alleged that about 20 courses were discontinued by the university. Alleging that the Registrar was appointed by the Vice-Chancellor against norms, he demanded an inquiry into it. He also alleged irregularities in printing, purchase of stationery, revaluation procedures, and utilisation of RUSA funds.

‘Probe irregularities’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and party leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy met the student union leaders who were arrested and sent to the II Town Police Station.

Extending his support to the students, Mr. Ramakrishna said it was unfortunate that the university, with a vast history, had become a hub for political activity. Demanding the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor, he also sought a CBI inquiry into Prof Prasad Reddy’s alleged irregularities.