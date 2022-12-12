  1. EPaper
Police foil AIYF, DYFI protest, take activists into custody

The protesters staged dharna demanding increase in age limit for police constable recruitment

December 12, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police detain members of DYFI as they try to march to the DGP office, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Police detain members of DYFI as they try to march to the DGP office, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Activists of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a dharna on Monday, demanding that the government increase the age limit for recruitment to police constable posts.

The State government recently issued notification for recruitment of 6,100 constable posts in the Police Department.

The activists urged the State government to increase the age limit for constable vacancies, so that more youth could apply for the posts. They gave a call to lay “siege” to the AP Police Headquarters to highlight their problem.

When the protestors reached Dharna Chowk, near Alankar Centre, police cordoned and took them into preventive custody and shifted them to the nearby police stations.

The protesters alleged that the police used force and took them into custody, when they staged dharna in a peaceful manner.

