Police foil ABVP activists’ march towards Secretariat

Student unions demand fresh job calendar

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday, tried to march towards the Secretariat, demanding cancellation of the job calendar released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, and release the fresh calendar.

Police intercepted the protesters at different places in Guntur and Krishna districts, and took them into custody. The agitators alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had deceived lakhs of unemployed youth with the fake job calendar, and demanded to fill the posts lying vacant in various government departments.

In Vijayawada, police prevented the leaders of various student unions near Old Government Hospital, when they tried to proceed to Secretariat.

The protesters raised slogans demanding discussions on filling up vacancies in police, education and other departments.