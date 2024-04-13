GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police focus on special drive to curb making and sale of illicit liquor

April 13, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, on Saturday, ordered strict vigilance and action to prevent the sale of illegal liquor in the district. He held a meeting with officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), here. The SP reviewed the raids conducted by the SEB officers and local police teams, cases registered and arrests made, and liquor seizures in the district in the last year.

The SP said that a special drive against the making and sale of illicitly brewed liquor was crucial for a free and fair election. The police were committed to keeping strict vigilance so that liquor from other States did not enter the district.

“We are planning to conduct regular checks at the check-posts on the district borders and keep watch on alternative routes, crossroads, cart tracks, and footpaths entering the district. It is advised that liquor from other States should not enter the district under any circumstances,” Mr. Amit Bardar said. Additional SP (SEB) G. Ramakrishna and senior police officials from all sub-divisions took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

