Police filing false cases, allege TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA

23 May 2020 22:40 IST

MLC Yalamanchili Babu Rajendra Prasad and former MLA Bode Prasad staged a protest in front of the Vuyyur Rural police station on Saturday, alleging that the police were foisting false cases on TDP workers.

A villager named Rambabu was booked by the police on charges of storing liquor illegally at his house. Police reportedly seized the liquor and the case is reportedly under investigation.

However, TDP leaders alleged that the police deliberately booked a false case against Mr. Rambabu.

Vuyyur Circle Inspector Ch. Naga Prasad said that police found liquor bottles at Rambabu’s house and said the police acted with impartiality in the case. “The seized material and the evidence would be produced in court,” the CI said.