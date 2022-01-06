Police felicitate sand artist

Sand artist Sanath Kumar, who created a sand sculpture of Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang to pay tributes in his own way for the services rendered to the people of the State, was felicitated by SPSR Nellore district police on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ch.Vijaya Rao presented a shawl and a bouquet to Sanath Kumar who had paid unique tribute to the DGP on his bagging the ‘Best DGP’ award instituted by the ‘Better India’.

The artist said “hats off” to the DGP who instilled confidence in the police rank and file during the unprecedented times of Coronavirus by enforcing lockdown and curfew effectively and helped the people of the State weather the two waves of dreaded COVID-19.

He also noted that the DGP had come out with a unique Disha App to reach out to women in a distress situation, said the artist, who took over 10 hours to complete the sand sculpture at Eruru, near Chillakur.