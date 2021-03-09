Police felicitate GMSKs whohelped trace missing boy

The Hindu highlighted the plight of the boy stranded in an NGO home for four years

The police felicitated Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (GMSKs), who helped them trace a boy who went missing from Palakol in West Godavari district, on Monday marking the International Women’s Day.

Narsapuram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy and Palakol CI Ch. Anjaneyulu felicitated S. Jyothi and B. Jahnavi who helped the police in tracing nine-year-old B. Srinivas in July last year.

“Srinivas was among the 2,546 children rescued during the Operation Muskaan. We reunited 2,378 children with their families,” said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Srinivas had been living in an NGO home in Vijayawada for the last four years. Ms. Jyothi and Ms. Jahnavi, who got the photograph of the boy, had visited many houses and traced his mother B. Sri Lalitha and brother Prabhakar, in Palakol town. Following the directions of West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik, the two GMSKs, along with SI J.V.N. Prasad and other staff visited the NGO home in Vijayawada and brought Srinivas to Palakol. Ms. Jyothi and Ms. Jahnavi, had done a good job, said Mr. Anjaneyulu. The GMSKs also extended good service during the panchayat elections in interior villages, said the DSP. “With minimum clues, we undertook the case. As part of our inquiry, we met the officials of Women Development and Child Welfare, Revenue, Police departments and NGO representatives. We traced the boy’s parents who had lodged a police complaint years ago. The report pertaining to the case that appeared in The Hindu helped us identify the parents of the boy,” Ms. Jyothi said.