Police failed to act in time: Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA

21 July 2020 00:18 IST

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the Rajamahendravaram city police did not respond in time to the missing complaint lodged by the mother of a 16-year-old victim of gang-rape.

In an official release issued on Monday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan termed the incident ‘inhuman’ and questioned the role of the Disha police system in preventing such incidents.

“The gang-rape has occurred in Rajamahendravaram, where the State’s first police station was set up (in February, 2020). What are the Disha police doing in the city?” he wondered.

Advertising

Advertising

“The safety of women will be in peril if the police fail to stop atrocities by gangs. The police should consider the fear expressed by local people that the accused in the gang-rape case had links with ganja and drug trade in the city,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.